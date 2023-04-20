Americans Take Game 1 in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), beat the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Americans had their game going early as Colton Hargrove scored just 2:21 into the opening period, knocking one into the Kansas City net for his first of the postseason. Colby McAuley and Hank Crone had the assists. The game remained 1-0 until the 19:59 mark of the first period when Jack Combs scored on the power play to beat the horn and give the Americans a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Colton Hargrove put the Americans up 3-0 early in the second frame as Kris Myllari pushed the puck across the ice in front of the Kansas City net to Colton Hargrove, who put one through the legs of KC goalie Shane Starrett for his second of the game and second of the postseason.

Kansas City answered quickly with two goals of their own just one minute and thirty-four seconds later to cut the lead to 3-2. That would be all the scoring for the night.

The two teams combined for 12 shots in the third period. The Mavericks took an elbowing penalty late in the third when Kansas City's Cole Coskey hit Colton Saucerman up high. The Americans went on the power play for the final 1:58 of the game and held on for a 3-2 win in Game 1.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "Getting the early advantage was big for us. We were able to get the momentum and hold on. I thought the officials did a nice job tonight letting the guys play. We can't celebrate this one too long because we are back here in less than 24 hours."

Colton Hargrove: "It was nice to get those goals early in both periods. Things really tightened up in the third period. We did a good job of running down the clock late in the game when we had the power play."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Hargrove

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. KC - T. Mullin

