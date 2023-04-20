Steelheads Shut Out 3-0 In Game One Against Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads were shutout for the first time this year falling by a final score of 3-0 vs. the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday night in in front of 5,048 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. Idaho hosts Utah for game two Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho outshot Utah 15-8 in the opening 20 minutes of play but both goaltenders were perfect as there was no score after the frame.

Dakota Raabe got the Grizzlies on the board with just 3:53 remaining in the second period on a backhand shot at the side of the crease. Utah took the 1-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play despite being outshot 18-10 in the stanza.

Just 1:54 into the final period an initial point shot was fired over the back glass and then it rolled off the top of the net and onto the stick of Kyle Betts who slid the puck home increasing to 2-0. Jordan Martel would tack on an empty-net goal with 1:53 remaining in regulation to seal the 3-0 Utah victory.

Trent Miner collected the shutout making 43 saves while Adam Scheel received the loss turning aside 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Trent Miner (UTA)

2) Dakota Raabe (UTA)

3) Zach Walker (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Utah 43-24.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), and Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Justin Ducharme finished with a game high eight shots.

- Eight different skaters made their professional playoff debut.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Game 2 - at Idaho Friday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 3 - at Utah Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Utah Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Utah Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - at Idaho Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

