Mavericks Look to Even Series in Game 2 Tonight in Independence

April 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After outshooting their opponent, but still falling one goal short last night, the Kansas City Mavericks look to even the series in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals tonight at 7:05 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Allen Americans.

With goals from Tristan Mullin - who was just loaned to the Mavericks from the AHL - and rookie defenseman Elias Rosen, the Mavericks nearly came back to win Game 1 against the Allen Americans, but ultimately fell, 3-2.

After tonight, both teams will meet again for Game 3 on Monday night at 7:05 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of exciting postseason hockey in Kansas City!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.