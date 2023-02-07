Milosek Returns to Havoc
February 7, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of G Max Milosek.
Milosek, 30, was with the Havoc from the 2018-19 season to the 2021-22 season. Milosek won SPHL Playoff MVP and earned 2nd Team All-SPHL during his time with the Havoc. Throughout the 2021-22 season, Milosek posted a .929 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average.
Since his call-up last season, Milosek appeared in 26 games split between the Toledo Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets earning 17 wins.
