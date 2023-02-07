Latinovich Earns Call Up

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that G Nick Latinovich has earned a call-up to the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).

Latinovich, 25, has appeared in 25 games for the Havoc this year. Latinovich ranks second in the SPHL in wins (15), fourth in goals against average (2.72), and second in save percentage (.918).

This is the seventh call-up of the year for the Havoc.

