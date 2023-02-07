Weekend Preview: February 10 & 11

PEO: 26-7-2-0 (54 pts) | PEN: 19-16-0-0 (38 pts)

7:00 PM CT | PENSACOLA BAY CENTER

WATCH: HOCKEYTV, YURVIEW (LOCAL) | LISTEN: 101.1 THE FAN

$5 WEEKEND PREVIEW | FEB. 10 & FEB. 11

The Ice Flyers return from a split weekend on the road with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to take on the 2022 Defending SPHL Champions, the Peoria Rivermen, at the Pensacola Bay Center. Tickets are only $5 for both games with fewer than 1,000 tickets being left for purchase between the two games. Tickets can be purchased online on Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Ice Flyers are currently ranked 7th in the standings with a record of 19-16-0-0 on the season and are preparing for what's sure to be a good matchup between the league leading 26-7-2-0 Rivermen.

Quick Hits

Captain Garrett Milan broke the Ice Flyers' franchise all-time points record during the February 3rd matchup against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs with his two assists on the night. Through 184 games played with the Ice Flyers, Milan has tallied 67 goals and 140 assists with 207 total points. The previous record holder was Corey Banfield (206).

Riley Morris and Brad Arvanitis have provided more security in the net for the Ice Flyers since both joining the team in January. Through 6 games played, Morris has put up a save percentage of .993% with Arvanitis putting up a save percentage of .902% in his 5 games played.

our annual $5 weekend is always our biggest weekend of each season, not just for the ice flyers organization but for our fan base and community. the economic impact that this weekend has stands around $1 million each year and it also creates the OPPORTUNITY for new fans and groups to come experience an ice flyers game. in turn, this weekend brings in new season ticket holders and corporate partners which further benefits everyone involved with the ice flyers, the pensacola bay center, and escambia county. we're looking forward to selling out both nights for the first time this season and can't wait see the hangar packed and rocking for another great weekend of pensacola hockey.

OWNER GREG HARRIS

Weekend NOTABLES

CHECK-IN-TO-WIN

Download the Ice Flyers app and check in at our games this weekend for a chance to win a 70â³ LED 4K Smart TV! It's that simple. The Ice Flyers app is your all-in-one spot to keep up to date with the team, play interactive games during each of our home games, and more!

Download on the App Store or Google Play today!

$5 CASH ONLY TABLE

Visit our cash table above section 106 all weekend to purchase Ice Flyers items for only $5! We'll have mystery goal pucks, awesome swag, and other memorabilia for sale all weekend. This is your only chance to buy Ice Flyers merchandise for this cheap!

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com for more information.

