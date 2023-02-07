Aaron Huffnagle Named SPHL Player of the Week

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) and Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce that forward Aaron Huffnagle has been named the SPHL's Player of the Week for January 30th to February 5th. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, February 10th against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

In this past weekend's games against the Fayetteville Marksmen, Aaron scored one goal and one assist to go with a +3 rating in Evansville's 4-3 overtime win on Friday night, before scoring another goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 victory. In total, Huffnagle scored two goals and 3 assists for 5 points and a +4 rating in the two games against Fayetteville. Through 37 games this season, the Marlton, NJ native has scored 8 goals and 26 assists for 34 points, along with a +10 rating and only 14 penalty minutes. Huffnagle is the second Thunderbolt to earn SPHL Player of the Week honors this season following goaltender Zane Steeves, who was awarded the accolade for November 7th to 13th.

