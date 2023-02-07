Mac Jansen Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity player of the week is our captain, number 13 Mac Jansen!

On Friday night, Jansen scored his 58th goal as a Dawg to break the all-time franchise record for goals scored that was previously held by Jeff Jones. On Saturday night, the Roanoke captain scored the team's first goal of the night and later added an assist on Stephen Alvo's power play goal. With his 74th assist in a Dawgs sweater, Jansen broke Steve Mele's all-time franchise record for assists!

Jansen now holds the all-time regular season and playoff records in franchise history for goals, assists, and points! This season, the Minnesota-native has tallied 11 goals and 21 assists in 34 games for the Dawgs!

