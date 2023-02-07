Havoc Back at Home for Two this Weekend

February 7, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







It's another big weekend at the VBC as the Havoc are back on the ice for two home game!

Friday Night, February 10th, is I <3 HSV Night presented by Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Join us as we celebrate all-things Huntsville with specialty jerseys that will be auctioned following the game benefitting the Matt Brown Foundation.

On Saturday, the first 2,100 fans will take home a FREE Havoc alternate giveaway jersey courtesy of Huntsville Hospital and TOC. This game will sellout, so secure your tickets now and arrive early to get in line!

