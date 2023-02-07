Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Southern Professional Hockey League awarded the Quad City Storm a forfeit victory after the Vermilion County Bobcats failed to appear at their own home arena, Mike Nolan became the Michigan Panthers head coach after Jeff Fisher stepped down from the United States Football League team, former Women's National Basketball Association MVP power forward Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty, and the Professional Box Lacrosse Association cancelled all remaining games for the 2022-2023 season. Highlights from this week come from the Southern Professional Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Premier Hockey Federation, XFL, Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, National Basketball League of Canada, National Lacrosse League, and MLS NEXT Pro.

HOCKEY

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the Quad City at Vermilion County game scheduled for Sunday, February 5 has been declared a forfeit in favor of Quad City pursuant to Rule 73.3 of the SPHL Rule Book.

Quad City Storm @ Vermillion County Bobcats - home team refuses to show up

The Quad City Storm and Vibrant Arena have come to terms on an extension to the team's lease agreement through the 2025-2026 season. The Storm played its inaugural season at Vibrant Arena, formerly the TaxSlayer Center, in 2018 and has since played every home game at the arena and hosted more than 275,000 fans. "The extension of our lease agreement is incredibly exciting," said Storm owner John Dawson. "Five years ago my family and I made the decision to do everything we could to keep hockey here. We have made tremendous strides in the last five years and this extension helps solidify our future. To be clear, we would not be here without the support of our Fans, Corporate Partners and the Arena Board."

American Hockey League

The Ottawa Senators announced that they have made changes to the coaching staff of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Following Thursday's game, Troy Mann was relieved of his duties as the team's head coach. Assistant coach David Bell will take over as Belleville's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. "A change like this is a difficult decision, but we are aligned internally and feel this is necessary for the short and long-term growth of the players in our organization as well as the cohesion in systematic play between Ottawa and Belleville," said Belleville Senators general manager Ryan Bowness. "I want to thank Troy and his family for their contributions to the Belleville community."

Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach David Bell discusses taking over behind the team's bench for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Highlights from the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition from Place Bell in Laval, Que.

ECHL

Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - January 23-29, 2023

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Top 10 Plays of the Month

Premier Hockey Federation

2022-23 PHF First Half of the Season Recap

Metropolitan Riveters - Good Day New York

FOOTBALL

United States Football League

The USFL announced that NFL veteran coach Mike Nolan has been hired to lead the Michigan Panthers. He immediately assumes duties from former Head Coach Jeff Fisher, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Nolan, 63, returns to professional football's top job for the second time after leading the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2008. He's held numerous coaching positions for 11 NFL franchises, mostly on defense. He's looking forward to playing in Detroit in front of Michigan Panthers fans. "I am very excited to join the USFL and the Michigan Panthers," said Nolan. "Playing great football and competing at a high level is what the Panthers are going to be about. It will take a loud and rabid fanbase to help us get there. I've experienced the passionate fans of Michigan and Detroit while coaching against the Lions, and I was always impressed. Our goal with the Panthers is to play with energy and pride for the entire state we represent. I want our fans to be proud to root for the Panthers."

XFL

The XFL announced that quarterback Brett Hundley has signed with the Vegas Vipers. Hundley, 29, joins the XFL after most recently appearing on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. It was his second stint with the Ravens after he signed with the team on May 26, 2022. He was also a member of the New Orleans Saints practice squad during the 2022 season. The Phoenix, Arizona native was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. During the 2017 season, Hundley made nine starts with the Packers. He has thrown for 1,902 career yards and nine touchdowns in 17 career games with the Packers (15 games) and Arizona Cardinals (2 games) and has a career completion average of 59.1 percent (199 of 337). He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.

OurSports Central contributor Fran Stuchbury recently spoke with San Antonio Brahmas Director of Team Operations Jose Jefferson. Jefferson has been working with the XFL team since June of 2022, acting as a liaison between the Brahmas and the league's business and football operations personnel.

XFL - Know My Name: Saeed Blacknall, WR Vegas Vipers

Arlington Renegades Fan Fest 2023

Canadian Football League

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced, that they have signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year contract extension. Arbuckle, 29, was acquired by the REDBLACKS via trade for the second time in his career, on July 11, 2022, from the Edmonton Elks. The Oxnard, California native suited up in 12 games for Ottawa, throwing for a career-high 2,400 yards on 308 pass attempts, along with four touchdowns, leading the REDBLACKS to three of their four wins in 2022. Arbuckle also rushed for 65 yards, and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.

Newly signed Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell speaks on his decision to join Hamilton, expectations heading into his first season with the Ticats, and building a new legacy in The Hammer.

Indoor Football League

The Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football Team is pleased to announce the signing of Linebacker James Brown for the 2023 IFL Season. Brown put together a very productive rookie campaign with the Green Bay Blizzard during the 2022 IFL season. He finished 2nd in the league in tackles (96) and 7th in tackles for loss (14.5). The 6-1 defender also added four sacks and two interceptions to his season stat line.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Breanna Stewart on joining the Liberty, Kevin Durant conversations & super teams

Malika Andrews spoke with Ramona Shelburne and Chiney Ogwumike about what Breanna Stewart saying that she's signing with the New York Liberty means for the WNBA.

NBA G League

The Maine Celtics announced that the team has acquired guard Tony Snell. The NBA veteran joins the team from the Available Player Pool. Snell, 31, is the most experienced NBA player on the roster with 601 career NBA games played. The nine-year NBA veteran was originally the 20th overall selection by the Chicago Bulls in the 2013 NBA Draft. In his NBA career, Snell has averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.8 minutes per game.

It's GAME DAY in Mexico City! Go behind-the-scenes with never-before-seen footage of the Mexico City Capitanes as they made their home debut as a G League team in a thrilling season opener against the defending champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Nov. 6. This is Capitanes: Made in Mexico City, Part 2!

G League's Top Dunks of January 2023

National Basketball League of Canada

Behind The Line - Episode 1 - Sudbury vs London - January 19, 2023

LACROSSE

Professional Box Lacrosse Association

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced that all remaining games across the league will be postponed as of January 31, 2023. Season ticket holders will be contacted and will receive a full refund for the duration of the season. "We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season," said owner Carmen Kesner. "Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations."

National Lacrosse League

Jack Hannah put up 6 goals in an incredible performance for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Jeff Teat nets 5 goals for the New York Riptide

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced the hiring of Brian Holman as head coach and general manager of Cannons Lacrosse Club. Coach Holman has 40 years of lacrosse experience, most recently as head coach of the University of Utah men's lacrosse team following championship-winning stints at Johns Hopkins University and the University of North Carolina. "Coach Holman's decades of coaching and playing experience have earned him the respect of players and coaches across the country," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "Building the Cannons Lacrosse Club back to prominence is Coach Holman's mission and I look forward to seeing him bring that same passion and success he brought to UNC, Hopkins and Utah to the PLL."

BASEBALL

Pioneer League

The Rocky Mountain Vibes are proud to announce the hiring of Les Lancaster as field manager through the 2025 Pioneer Baseball League season. A two-time draftee, Lancaster played in the majors with the Chicago Cubs (1987-1991), the Detroit Tigers (1992), and the St. Louis Cardinals (1993) in addition to an extended career pitching in independent league and international teams. He has been in coaching since 1996 in independent, affiliated, and international leagues. Most recently in 2022, Lancaster was Pitching Coach with the Ogden Raptors and Pitching Coach with the Bravos de Margarita of the Venezuelan Winter League. In his time in independent ball, he has a long record of moving players to MLB systems.

South Atlantic League

The BlueClaws announced their 2023 coaching staff, with Greg Brodzinski named the 16th manager in BlueClaws history. Brodzinski, 31, spent last year as the bench coach with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was the Phillies bullpen catcher and catching coach in 2020 and 2021 and has previous coaching stops with both Williamsport and Reading. He was originally an 18th round pick of the Phillies in the 2018 draft. He replaces Keith Werman, who was named as the Phillies Florida Complex Coordinator, as BlueClaws manager.

Major League Baseball Draft League

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce that Heather Sahli has been named the General Manager of the team. Sahli will be just the fourth General Manager in team history. Sahli has been with the Scrappers organization for nineteen seasons. She originally joined the Scrappers in 2001 as an Account Executive and has held additional positions of Box Office Manager, Client Services Manager, Director of Marketing and most recently has spent the past twelve seasons as the Assistant General Manager, Marketing for the Scrappers.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Paige Monaghan has agreed to a three-year contract with Racing Louisville FC after the club traded for her rights last month. Monaghan's deal runs through the 2025 season. "My first few weeks in Louisville have been nothing short of amazing, and I couldn't be more excited to be signing with Racing Louisville," Monaghan said. "In addition to top-tier facilities, staff and resources, the group of players we have here is truly special and has welcomed me with open arms. I'm ready to get to work toward the end goal of bringing a title to this city." Racing traded the No. 4 overall pick in this year's NWSL Draft to NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for Monaghan, $150,000 in allocation money and a 2023 international slot, with coach Kim Björkegren saying that with Monaghan's pace and experience, "We know she will help us."

The Chicago Red Stars will play a preseason match against Racing Louisville FC Saturday, February 18, in Indianapolis, Indiana. This historic match will be the first-ever match the Red Stars play in Indianapolis. The closed scrimmage match will serve as a way for the Red Stars to evaluate their new and younger players. The match will be closed to the public and is part of an invitation from Indy Eleven, Indianapolis' United Soccer League club.

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League announced the regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, for its milestone fifth season in 2023, which will include 112 matches from coast to coast as teams battle for the title of regular season champion. All eight CPL teams will compete in 28 matches over a balanced schedule, playing 14 games at home and 14 away. Each team will meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road over the course of the season.

MLS NEXT Pro

Charlotte FC unveiled the name and branding of Crown Legacy Football Club, the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team set to begin play in 2023. Crown Legacy FC is another pivotal building block in Charlotte FC's pro player pathway from the academy to the first team. "Last year, when we announced our entry into MLS NEXT Pro, we were adamant about this team having a unique name and identity. Today, I'm thrilled to announce Crown Legacy FC to our fans. The team will have its own distinct brand within the Charlotte FC family," said Crown Legacy FC Team President Darrius Barnes. "The geometric shapes of the crown in the crest represent the building blocks of the player journey, rising through the ranks of the academy to the professional game with MLS NEXT Pro and onto the First Team. This is where players will build their legacy."

Welcome to Crown Legacy FC - MLS NEXT Pro

