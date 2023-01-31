Greg Brodzinski Named BlueClaws Manager; Coaching Staff Announced

Greg Brodzinski with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws announced their 2023 coaching staff, with Greg Brodzinski named the 16th manager in BlueClaws history.

He will be joined on the staff by pitching coach Phil Cundari, hitting coach Brock Stassi, bench coach Chris Adamson, and pitching development coach Brady Lail. Meaghan Flaherty was named the team's athletic trainer and Mark Jesse Jr. was named the team's strength & conditioning coach.

Brodzinski, 31, spent last year as the bench coach with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was the Phillies bullpen catcher and catching coach in 2020 and 2021 and has previous coaching stops with both Williamsport and Reading. He was originally an 18th round pick of the Phillies in the 2018 draft.

He replaces Keith Werman, who was named as the Phillies Florida Complex Coordinator, as BlueClaws manager.

Cundari joins the Phillies from the Blue Jays. He spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach for their Low-A affiliate in Vancouver. A native of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, Cundari was an All-American pitcher at Seton Hall and a fourth round pick of the Athletics in 1985. He later spent 18 years as the pitching coach at Seton Hall and two years as the pitching coach at Rutgers before joining the Blue Jays organization prior to the 2020 season.

Stassi joins the Phillies organization as a coach after playing in their system from 2011 through 2017 and again in 2021. He was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Nevada. He played 59 games for the BlueClaws in 2021, hitting three home runs and driving in 30 runs. Stassi made his big league debut with the Phillies on April 3, 2017. He follows former BlueClaws pitching coach Matt Hockenberry as the second former BlueClaws player to serve as a coach for the team.

Adamson returns to Jersey Shore as the bench coach. He joined the Phillies organization in 2020 and was scheduled to manage the BlueClaws before that season was cancelled. He did manage the BlueClaws in 2021 and spent last year in the Florida Complex League. An Australia native, he is also the manager of the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League.

Lail, 29, joins the organization as a coach after playing professionally 2012 through 2022. Originally an 18th round pick of the Yankees in 2021, Lail made his big league debut on August 12, 2019. He pitched in the big leagues for the Yankees, White Sox, and Mariners. He spent time with the Phillies in Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2021 and pitched for the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League and in the Blue Jays system in 2022.

Flaherty has been with the Phillies since 2020 and spent last year as the Assistant Athletic Trainer with Lehigh Valley.

Jesse spent 2022, his first in the organization, with both the Florida Complex League Phillies and the BlueClaws.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Tuesday, April 11th and is the first of 11 fireworks nights scheduled for 2023.

The BlueClaws, who welcomed their 8-millionth fan to ShoreTown in July, begin their 22nd season at the Jersey Shore, and third as the Phillies High-A affiliate. 2023 BlueClaws Membership Plans and Group Outings are currently on sale. For additional information, contact the BlueClaws at 732-901-7000 option 3 or visit BlueClaws.com.

