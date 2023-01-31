Renegades, DBH Announce Phase One Upgrades to Dutchess Stadium

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and its ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), are pleased to announce the commencement of major capital upgrades to Dutchess Stadium prior to the 2023 season.

The construction currently underway at the ballpark is Phase One of a multi-year ballpark transformation project undertaken by the Renegades, DBH and Dutchess County. DBH is making a multi-million dollar investment during Phase One, marking the largest private capital investment in the ballpark since it was built in 1994, with additional multi-million dollar investments coming in subsequent phases.

"This first major wave of construction at the ballpark is necessary to create a better, safer environment for Renegades players at the park," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "These are necessary upgrades to improve player training and development facilities, and enhance player safety - ensuring that affiliated, professional baseball can exist in the Hudson Valley for years to come. Additionally, it will enhance the experience for our local college student-athletes and youth baseball players who use the field throughout the year."

Phase One consists of player-facing upgrades to Dutchess Stadium, including the construction of a brand new, padded outfield wall for enhanced player safety and a cleaner, more modern aesthetic to the ballpark. The right field clubhouse building is also being gutted and completely renovated to provide facilities for players, coaches, and umpires that conform to modern needs and requirements, as outlined in Major League Baseball's Player Development License (PDL).

This includes larger spaces for training areas and a video room, dedicated locker room space for female coaches and umpires, and the conversion of the visiting clubhouse space to a state-of-the-art weight training facility. For the 2023 season, visiting teams will move to a temporary clubhouse before occupying the right field building for themselves upon completion of the new home clubhouse in 2024.

Additionally, the batting cages in right field are being enclosed to create a training facility that can be used by both teams in all weather. Subsequent phases of work at the ballpark are set to commence in the coming months, with details to follow. Phase One construction is being performed by Holt Construction Company's Hudson Valley division.

"Holt is very excited to play a role in the future success of this facility," said Dan Depew, Director of Business Development for Holt Construction. "This project falls right in line with the mission of Holt to build long-lasting relationships through collaboration for and construction of meaningful projects. We are very proud of our team on this project and are looking forward to a great season for the Renegades."

Built in 1994, Dutchess Stadium has hosted Renegades baseball and thousands of community events throughout its life. The Dutch has welcomed over 10 million guests since it opened and hosts approximately 200-250 outdoor entertainment and sporting events per year. It is conveniently located at the crossroads of the Hudson Valley, highly visible from NY-9D and I-84, just minutes off US-9 and I-87, and is in close proximity to both the MTA Metro-North Railroad Beacon and New Hamburg Stations.

Dutchess Stadium has been known as a gathering point for people throughout the Hudson Valley and has generated millions of dollars in economic impact over the last 28 years. Under the Yankees affiliation and move from a 38-game season to a 66-game season, that impact has rapidly grown since 2020 through additional tourism, employment, and hospitality. The Dutch is in the midst of significant investment on the part of the Renegades, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) and Dutchess County to elevate it into the premier venue in the region.

The past few years have already seen significant improvements including replacing and upgrading stadium seats, the installation of state-of-the-art, energy-efficient LED lights, and the re-pavement of the parking lots. Over the next 18 months, the Renegades, DBH and Dutchess County are embarking on several projects to transform the stadium for baseball and community events.

