Rome Braves Announce Job Fair Dates

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves have announced their 2023 Job Fair dates for Game Day Employees. The two Job Fairs will take place on February 16th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and on February 18th from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Both Job Fairs will take place inside the Three Rivers Club, and attendees may enter through AdventHealth Stadium's front gates. Interviews will be conducted that day for part time positions needed for the 2023 season.

The Rome Braves are hiring positions in the Press Box, Tradin' Post Team Store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office, Security Team, Mascot Squad, Production Team, Promo Team, Usher Staff, and more.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of AdventHealth Stadium. All applicants must be able to work nights, weekends, and some holidays.

