Heather Sahli Named Scrappers General Manager

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce that Heather Sahli has been named the General Manager of the team.Sahli will be just the fourth General Manager in team history. Sahli has been with the Scrappers organization for nineteen seasons. She originally joined the Scrappers in 2001 as an Account Executive and has held additional positions of Box Office Manager, Client Services Manager, Director of Marketing and most recently has spent the past twelve seasons as the Assistant General Manager, Marketing for the Scrappers.

Sahli said, "I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to lead the Scrappers. I look forward to working with our amazing Front Office as we strive to provide the best affordable, local fun in the Mahoning Valley. Eastwood Field has been my home for the best of twenty years, creating memories and working with incredible partners in the Valley. I can't wait to open up the gates at

Eastwood Field this summer and welcome fans back to celebrate our 25th anniversary season."

Sahli succeeds Jordan Taylor as General Manager of the Scrappers. Taylor said, "Heather is very deserving of being promoted to General Manager of the Scrappers. I have worked with her for over twenty years and her dedication and passion for theScrappers and community make her a perfect fit for the position."

Jordan Taylor will remain with the team in his role as Executive Vice President of HWS Baseball. Taylor has been with the team for twenty-two seasons after joining the Scrappers in 2001 as a Corporate Sales Executive. He was promoted to General Manager in 2011 and has held the position for the past twelve seasons along with Vice President of HWS Baseball since 2013.

HWS Group is a sports management firm that owns and operates professional sports franchises. Managing Partner Michael Savit brings over 40 years of experience to the industry. In addition to the Scrappers, the HWS family includes the Dayton Dragons (owner/partner) since 2014.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League. The Scrappers are set to open the 2023 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites postgame fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

