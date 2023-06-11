Miller's Gem, Herrmann's Blast Power Monarchs to Sweep

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Jalen Miller threw seven shutout innings, Chris Herrmann delivered his third grand slam of the year, and the Kansas City Monarchs continued their hot streak with a 7-0 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes Sunday at Shaw Park.

Kansas City has won 10 out of their last 11 games heading into a crucial midweek series with Fargo-Moorhead.

Miller earned the win with the longest start by a Monarch this season. He hasn't allowed a run over his last three starts, spanning 17 innings in total.

"I challenge myself ultimately just to stay the course," Miller said. "The work is never finished as a pitcher; it can all go downhill in the first inning of the next game. Just staying confident and riding the wave."

Herrmann's grand slam came in the fifth inning, and gave Kansas City a 6-0 lead. It was his ninth home run of the year, expanding his league-best RBI total to 37.

"Chris is definitely a blessing to our staff, and overall to the team," Miller said. "He's definitely what we need in the clubhouse."

Kansas City took the early lead on an RBI single from Micker Adolfo, making it 1-0 in the second.

Gavin Collins put the Monarchs up 4-0 with an RBI double. He's driven in a run in 9 of his last 10 games.

Dylan Rosa hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth to bring the game to its final score.

The Monarchs head to Fargo to take on the RedHawks Tuesday through Thursday. Whoever wins the series will have the best record in the American Association Thursday night. All three games are at 7:02 p.m.

"Our clubhouse is probably the funnest one I've been in, and you can see it on the field. Miller said. "We're having fun."

