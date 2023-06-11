Dogs Drop Eighth Straight Contest, Lose to Fargo-Morehead 12-3

Luke Mangieri homered for a second straight day, and Jake Dahlberg set down the first 10 RedHawks he faced, but 12 unanswered runs by Fargo sent Chicago to their eighth consecutive loss, 12-3.

For a fifth consecutive game, the Dogs took an early lead as an RBI single by Josh Altmann, his 30th, and a fielders choice groundout by Nick Heath would give Chicago a 2-0 lead after three innings. Mangieri would hit his fourth home run of the year in the fourth, extending the Dogs lead to three. For a second consecutive night however, it would come apart for Dalhberg and the Dogs in the fourth as Fargo-Morehead would send 10 batters to the plate, and score six runs on four singles, three walks and an error. The RedHawks would tack on three more in the fifth on RBI singles from Sam Dexter and BJ Lopez, taking a 9-3 lead. Leo Pina would complete the scoring with a two run single in the sixth inning and another RBI single in the eighth, as Fargo would improve to 17-8 with the win, while the Dogs fall to 14-11.

Dahlberg's outing started out great as he retired the first 10 Fargo hitters, needing just 33 pitches to do so. That 10th batter, Evan Alexander would hit a chopper back to Dahlberg, and it deflected off of Jake's hand to Altmann, who recorded the out. After the deflection seven of the next eight RedHawk hitters would reach base. Dahlberg ended the day going 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and nine earned runs, walking three and striking out six. He falls to 2-3 on the year. Tyler Grauer earned the win for Fargo, going six innings, giving up five hits and three runs, walking three and striking out three.

3 Keys-

The Dogs played this one without two of their top three hitters in the lineup as both Brennan Metzger and Ryan Lidge missed the game with injuries.

Chicago welcomed a new face to the clubhouse today, C Ben Livorsi. Ben started his professional career with Fargo in the 2022 season and played with the RedHawks this year before switching dugouts today. Ben went 1-4 in his Dogs debut.

The Dogs continue to strand runners at an high rate as they strand nine batters today. They have stranded at least every game of the road trip.

Next Game-

The Dogs look to get right on "getaway day" as they send Tyler Palm (4-1 3.10) to the mound today. Palm is the reigning AA pitcher of the month and he will face off against Bryant Salgado (0-1 13.50). First pitch set for 4:00pm on aabaseball.tv.

