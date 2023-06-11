Late Rally Not Enough in RailCats Defeat to Railroaders

Gary, IN - Despite storming back in the game's final three innings, another comeback effort fell just short for the Gary SouthShore RailCats (12-17) in a 12-10 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders (16-13) on Sunday at The Steel Yard.

The 'Cats began the day's festivities with a bang. After falling into a 1-0 hole in the first inning, Gio Díaz extended his hitting streak to 12 games right away with a leadoff single. Michael Woodworth bunted his way to first base one batter later.

Then, Jesus Marriaga crushed a three-run home run, clearing the bullpen in right field to give the 'Cats a 3-1 lead.

Joan Valdez started on the bump for Gary SouthShore and threw 3.1 innings of one-hit ball. The righty allowed two runs, just one earned, to pair with one strikeout.

However, Cleburne's offense responded in the middle innings. The Railroaders scored five straight times in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-3 lead.

The RailCats struck back in the bottom of the fifth. Woodworth belted a one-out double to left before eventually scoring on a passed ball to bring the 'Cats within two runs at 6-4.

After Cleburne again found their stride for six runs over the next two frames, Gary SouthShore hit the comeback trail in the bottom of the seventh. Daniel Lingua began the frame with a walk before racing home on a Díaz triple. Woodworth got hit by a pitch before Marriaga brought Díaz in on a fielder's choice. Jose Contreras ripped an RBI double to plate Woodworth in and make it a 12-7 game. Francisco Del Valle produced another through an RBI single, rallying Gary SouthShore within four at 12-8.

The offensive surge continued into the bottom of the eighth. Thomas Greely led the frame off with an infield single and came around to score via a Díaz base hit, his third of the day. The second baseman himself moved the RailCats into double digits on Woodworth's fielder's choice, lowering Cleburne's edge to two at 12-10.

Nevertheless, Cleburne weathered the storm by producing a scoreless ninth to take the series finale.

The RailCats hit the road for a three-game set against the Sioux City Explorers (13-15) beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. from MercyOne Field at Lewis. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

