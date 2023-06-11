DockHounds Dominate, Win by 11

June 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill - Three home runs, three triples, and a whopping 14 walks later, the Lake Country DockHounds had their best offensive performance of the season, scoring 17 runs to defeat the Kane County Cougars by 11.

Two DockHounds made their debut on Saturday, and both impressed. Omar Meregildo drove home two runs, one of which on a towering home run out to left field. Randall Delgado made his first start for Lake Country and lasted six innings while striking five.

The offense got things started right away with four runs in the first inning and never trailed. Dustin Woodcock's two-run triple got the ball rolling before RBI-singles from Marcus Chiu and Meregildo.

Chiu then tacked on two more with a deep bomb to left field in the third inning to get Lake Country back up by three runs.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Demetrius Sims worked a long at bat before singling home two more runners, providing all the offense that was needed.

Nick Banks hit his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning before Meregildo followed with a jack for back-to-back blasts.

Triples later in the game from Banks and Tiberi added on more runs in a truly dominant performance.

The rubber match of the three-game series is Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:00 CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2023

DockHounds Dominate, Win by 11 - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.