Dogs Drop Seventh Straight, Fall to RedHawks 10-6

June 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs got a home run, double and three RBI from Luke Mangieri, but it wasn't enough to overcome nine walks as Chicago loses its seventh consecutive game, 10-6 to the Fargo-Morehead RedHawks.

Fargo jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Dillon Thomas drove home Evan Alexander with a single to left. The Dogs would score a pair of runs in the third on a double play ground out and a two out RBI single off the bat of Nick Heath. The RedHawks would jump on Chicago starter Ryan O'Reilly for seven runs in the fourth, capped by a bases clearing three run double from Leo Pina. A mammoth two run home run from Mangieri in the sixth would get the Dogs within four at 8-4, but Fargo would get those two runs right back in their half of the inning on three wild pitches by Chicago reliever Brian Warzek.

The Dogs would tack on a pair in the eighth on an RBI double by Mangieri and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Donivan Williams. They would bring the tying run into the on-deck circle, but Correlle Prime would rob Matt Bottcher of extra bases, making a diving stab to his right at first base, stranding a pair. Richardson would send the Dogs down in order in the ninth, sending Chicago to their seventh straight loss.

O'Reilly got the start for the Dogs, pitching the first 3.2 innings. He allowed six hits and six runs, walking three and striking out two. Jake Dykoff would pick up his first professional win, giving up six hits and four runs over six innings of work.

Three Keys-

Four Dogs relievers walked nine Fargo-Morehead batters, extending innings and forcing the hurlers to throw nearly 200 pitches on the evening.

Another big inning comes back to bite the Dogs. For the second time on this trip, Chicago allowed at least six runs in an inning, forcing them to play catch up most of the night.

The injury bug got the Dogs as both Brennan Metzger and Ryan Lidge were forced to leave the game early with ailments.

Next Game-

The Dogs are back in action tonight at Newman Outdoor Field as Jake Dalhberg (2-2 4.84) takes the hill opposite Tyler Grauer (1-1 5.40). First pitch set for 6:02pm on aabaseball.tv.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.