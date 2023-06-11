Novak Headlines Offense in Series Sweep Win Over Chicago
June 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, North Dakota- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks offense shows out once again as they put up double digit runs for a third straight day to collect the series sweep of the Chicago Dogs on a sunny summer afternoon in June.
Today's game quickly fell out of hand as both teams were able to piece together singles, walks and taking advantage of defensive errors to put up runs in each inning until the fifth. Highlights of the insanity for the RedHawks includes Nick Novak singling in the bottom of the second and while on the basepaths, he would steal second base and then steal third base and would score from a throwing error by the Chicago catcher. Then in the bottom of the fourth, Correlle Prime, Sam Dexter, and Nick Novak would each hit two-out singles. In the next at bat, Alec Olund sliced an RBI single to score Dexter with Evan Alexander getting a base hit to score Novak and Olund. In the bottom of the eightth, Nick Novak would lead off the inning with a solo home run, his first of the year, to bring the game to its final score of 16-12.
With the win, the RedHawks improve to an 18-8 record, currently the best record in the AAPB, while maintaining their half-game lead over the Kansas City Monarchs in the West Division. Fargo-Moorhead will be back in action on Tuesday, June 13 against the aforementioned Monarchs in a three-game midweek series at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.
NOTABLE REDHAWKS
Nick Novak - 4/4: HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 3 SB
Alec Olund - 2/4: 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 3 R
Evan Alexander - 2/5: 2B, 3 RBI, R
