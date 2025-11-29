G League Texas Legends

Miles Kelly Dominated with 35 PTS & 10 REB in Win over Capitanes

Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video


Check out the Texas Legends Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from November 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central