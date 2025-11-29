Miles Kelly Dominated with 35 PTS & 10 REB in Win over Capitanes
Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Spurs Hold off Blue for 116-110 Win - Austin Spurs
- Ward's Triple-Double Leads Maine to 5th Straight Win - Maine Celtics
- Charge Bested by Bulls - Cleveland Charge
- Swarm Fall in Overtime Battle to Capital City, 109-107 - Greensboro Swarm
- Coats Soar Past Skyhawks, 124-105 - College Park Skyhawks
- Coats Soar Past Skyhawks, 124-105 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Skyforce Reacquires Josh Christopher - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers to Honor the San Diego Community on November 29th - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule
- Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft
- Legends Acquire Two Interantional Picks from Motor City
- Legends Acquire 2026 First and Second Round Picks in Trade with Blue