Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo was called into the Peruvian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in October, the Peruvian Football Federation announced.

Araujo will join Peru to play two CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay (Oct. 11) and Brazil (Oct. 15). The 29-year-old defender will join the senior team in Lima, Peru, following the Timbers' home match against FC Dallas on Oct. 6 and will return ahead of the club's final regular season match against Seattle Sounders FC on Oct. 19. Since making his Timbers debut in July of 2023, Araujo has made 24 appearances (19 starts) for the club, notching four assists.

For Peru, Araujo has earned 36 caps at the senior level. Most recently, he started in two of Peru's CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Chile (Sept. 6) and Canada (Sept. 10). Araujo has made 10 appearances for La Bicolor in World Cup Qualifying matches over the years.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Peru vs. Uruguay (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Oct. 11 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Brazil (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Oct. 15 5:45 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Arena BRB Mané Garrincha - Brasília, Brazil

