Chicago Fire FC, Avocados from Peru, and Mariano's Announce Winners of the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC, Avocados from Peru, and Mariano's today announced the winners of the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes. Launched on June 30, the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes provided fans with the opportunity to win an AVO Fire Co-branded 2024 Tesla Model Y.

Three finalists were selected to compete in the sweepstakes finale, a halftime competition during the Fire's September 28 match versus Toronto FC at SeatGeek Stadium. The challenge pitted the contestants against each other as they kicked a ball from a distance and attempted to hit a four-foot-tall avocado replica placed near the center of a goal.

The Chicago Fire, Avocados From Peru, and Mariano's congratulate the winners of the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes:

Grand Prize Winner (AVO Fire Co-branded 2024 Tesla Model Y) - Andres Arias

2nd Place ($2,000 Mariano's Shopping Spree) - Blaine Bockhahn

3rd Place (Chicago Fire VIP Experience) - Joy Duson

Through the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes fans had the opportunity to win an array of different prizes, including Chicago Fire VIP experiences, a Mariano's shopping spree, and the highlight of the sweepstakes - the AVO Fire Co-branded 2024 Tesla Model Y, wrapped in Fire-themed decals featuring the logos of Avocados from Peru, Mariano's, and the Chicago Fire. Fans were able to enter the sweepstakes from June 30 until September 16, 2024 - National Guacamole Day - through a variety of channels including online at chicagofirefc.com, at their local Mariano's market, via a QR code that appeared on the side of the AVO Fire Co-branded vehicle as it moved throughout Chicago, and the Fire, Mariano's, and Avocados From Peru Instagram channels. The three finalists of the sweepstakes were chosen at random to compete in the halftime competition during Saturday's match.

Chicago heads to the Queen City for a midweek encounter with Charlotte FC on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Bank of America Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass, and transmitted locally in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM and in English on wlsam.com.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2024 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire using hashtag #CF97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/. 

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.