Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 35 of the 2024 regular season. The Argentine features in the TOTM following his influential performance in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday night.
Messi, who played the full 90 minutes against Charlotte, is named among the substitutes and records his tenth TOTM selection this regular season after scoring a stunning goal to help the team secure the point.
Our captain now registers 15 goals and 15 assists further strengthening Inter Miami's record-breaking campaign. The Argentine legend continues to prove invaluable for the Herons, with 30 goal contributions in 16 games played so far this regular season.
2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi
Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi
Matchday 4: Jordi Alba
Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo
Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi
Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi
Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Matchday 13: Matías Rojas
Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana
Matchday 16: Robert Taylor
Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi
Matchday 20: Leo Afonso
Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel
Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray
Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel
Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez
Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright
Matchday 29: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez
Matchday 30: Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez
Matchday 32: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Matchday 35: Lionel Messi
