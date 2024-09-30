Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 35 of the 2024 regular season. The Argentine features in the TOTM following his influential performance in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday night.

Messi, who played the full 90 minutes against Charlotte, is named among the substitutes and records his tenth TOTM selection this regular season after scoring a stunning goal to help the team secure the point.

Our captain now registers 15 goals and 15 assists further strengthening Inter Miami's record-breaking campaign. The Argentine legend continues to prove invaluable for the Herons, with 30 goal contributions in 16 games played so far this regular season.

2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi

Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi

Matchday 4: Jordi Alba

Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo

Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi

Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi

Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 13: Matías Rojas

Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana

Matchday 16: Robert Taylor

Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Matchday 20: Leo Afonso

Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel

Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray

Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel

Matchday 27: Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez

Matchday 28: Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright

Matchday 29: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez

Matchday 32: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

Matchday 35: Lionel Messi

Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2024

