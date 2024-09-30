Inter Miami CF to Visit Columbus Crew for Midweek Regular Season Action

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-8D, 65 points) is set for midweek MLS regular season action, with the team traveling to visit reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (16W-5L-9D, 57 points) this Wednesday, Oct. 2. The game al Lower.com Field is set to get underway at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will visit the Columbus Crew after securing a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium Saturday night to extend the Club's unbeaten streak to eight in MLS play. Captain Lionel Messi secured the draw with a goal, moving the team one step closer to clinching the Supporters' Shield.

Supporters' Shield Clinching Scenarios and Points Record in Sight

The scenario is straightforward, win and we clinch the title! If Inter Miami defeats Columbus Crew on Wednesday, it would secure the 2024 Supporters' Shield title.

Additionally, Inter Miami has enjoyed a stellar regular season that has the Club in the position not only to win the coveted Supporters' Shield, but to make MLS history by establishing a new mark in points collected in a regular season.

The current record for points in a single season was set by the New England Revolution in 2021 (73 points). With three fixtures remaining and nine points in play, Inter Miami (65 points) has the opportunity to set a new record by claiming three wins.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will visit the Crew currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 65 points (seven points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 68 (five more than the next team).

Striker Luis Suárez leads the team in goals with 17 and is tied for third place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season. Captain Lionel Messi, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 15 and is tied for third place amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Campana has 31 goals across all competitions (27 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Messi follows with 28 (16 in MLS). Messi (17 in MLS), meanwhile, is the top assist provider in Club history with 22 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (14 in MLS) with 21 across all competitions.

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 110 and 106 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 88 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 86 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 96 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against Columbus Crew

Inter Miami will face Columbus for the ninth time in Club history across all competitions, with the team having recorded four wins, three losses and a draw in the previous meetings.

The Herons will be looking to secure the double against the Crew in the second matchup between the sides this regular season. Last time out, Inter Miami earned a 2-1 win at Chase Stadium when the teams met on June 19.

Scouting Columbus Crew

The Ohio-based side will host Inter Miami after most recently tying 2-2 on the road against D.C. United on Saturday. In all, the Crew have recorded 16 wins, five losses and nine draws for a total total 57 points in the 2024 regular season and sit second behind Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference table.

Forward Cucho Hernández is both the team's top and assist scorer this regular season, with 16 goals and 13 assists on his personal account.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.