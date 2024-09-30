Supporters' Shield Clinching Scenarios: How Inter Miami Can Clinch the Supporters' Shield Title on Wednesday

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

This Wednesday, Inter Miami CF will continue with MLS regular season action with the possibility of clinching the second title in Club history when the team takes on the Columbus Crew on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss the chance to watch Inter Miami make further Club history and make sure to tune in to the action!

Below we present the scenario that would see Inter Miami clinch a historic Supporters' Shield title on Wednesday.

Inter Miami Win Over Columbus Crew

The scenario is straightforward, win and we clinch the title! If Inter Miami defeats Columbus Crew on Wednesday, it would secure the 2024 Supporters' Shield title.

Inter Miami will be looking to secure the double against the Crew in the second matchup between the sides this regular season. Last time out, Inter Miami earned a 2-1 win at Chase Stadium when the teams met on June 19.

What is the Supporters' Shield?

The Supporters' Shield is the annual title won by the team with the best overall record in the MLS regular season. The Supporters' Shield title has been awarded every season since 1996 and is one of two major trophies at stake each MLS campaign along with the MLS Cup title.

Sixteen different teams have won the Supporters' Shield title since its inception, with the LA Galaxy and D.C. United being the winningest teams with four titles each. The most recent winners were FC Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

MLS Regular Season Points Record in Sight

Inter Miami has enjoyed a stellar regular season that has the Club in the position not only to win the coveted Supporters' Shield, but to make MLS history by establishing a new mark in points collected in a regular season.

The current record for points in a single season was set by the New England Revolution in 2021 (73 points). With three fixtures remaining and nine points in play, Inter Miami has the opportunity to set a new record by claiming three wins.

