Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe to be Featured in Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS // NEW YORK - Audi of America, Major League Soccer and The Players' Tribune today announced that Darlington Nagbe of Columbus Crew will be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community.

Working directly with Nagbe to spotlight causes that are important to him, content will be unveiled through written, video, and social across The Players' Tribune's and MLS' channels, amplifying the power of Nagbe's voice and raising awareness for charities close to his heart.

Nagbe has a longstanding history of positively impacting the community and relationship with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio. He has personally donated backpacks and sweatshirts to the organization. In preparation for the second annual 614 Day, the Lakewood, Ohio native also hosted the "Pump Up Party" at Lower.com Field, where Nagbe and volunteers from across the city inflated 614 soccer balls for donation to local youth in Columbus. As an ambassador for the One Our Sleeves Movement for Children's Mental Health, Nagbe helps to raise awareness and break stigmas around children's mental health. During Mental Health Awareness month, Nagbe visited Nationwide Children's Hospital to have a conversation about the role parents have in creating positive sports environments for kids. Last year, Nagbe hosted young kids in the Cleveland area for the Crew Youth Pro Player Series which saw kids from all over Ohio learn from one of the best in the game.

"It is an honor to be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series, as being a voice for positive social change is such an important part of my life," said Nagbe. "I'm fortunate to have the platform to help inspire and make a positive impact, and I'm committed to continuing to give back to the Central Ohio community, a place that means so much to me."

In honor of Nagbe's incredible work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $40,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to the nonprofit Nagbe selected: The Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio.

Audi's immense commitment to community projects will continue to be highlighted as part of the end-of-year player recognitions through the return of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. A $150,000 contribution will be made to the player's charity of choice and presented to the winner during MLS Cup presented by Audi.

A longstanding partner of MLS, Audi has made an immeasurable impact on the lives and playing careers of young soccer players as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative provides funding to further enhance the experience of young players on and off the field at MLS academies, which play an essential role in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved to not only support player development on the pitch but also bring an impact off the pitch by financially supporting and spotlighting the community initiatives of players. Since the program's inception, Audi has funded a combined total of $5 million to support MLS academies and player selected charity organizations.

To engage with Celebrating Impact content, visit theplayerstribune.com and MLSsoccer.com. Join the conversation and excitement surrounding each episode by following @AudiUSA, @MLS and @ThePlayersTribune on social media.

