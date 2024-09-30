Audi Field Named as a Host Stadium for the Historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025

September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Audi Field has been named by FIFA as one of the 12 stadiums in the United States that will host matches for the historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ when the 32 best clubs in the world play for the only official title of FIFA Club World Champions. Additional information about fixtures and tickets will be provided at a later date.

"Being chosen as a host for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is a testament to the world-class experience that Audi Field offers," Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman, said. "This prestigious tournament will showcase the best in club football, and we are excited to be at the center of it, providing a stage for incredible moments and unforgettable fan experiences."

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, June 15, 2025, with all roads leading to the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, July 13, 2025, where the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will be played, just over a year before the venue stages the FIFA World Cup 26™ final.

"We are honored that Audi Field has been selected as a host venue for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025," Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United and Audi Field, said. "This is a historic moment for our city and for soccer in the nation's capital. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience top-tier international competition in our state-of-the-art stadium, further solidifying Washington, DC as a global sports destination."

This venue is joined by 11 more - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville), Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Inter & Co Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.).

"Football is the most popular sport on the planet, and in 2025 a new era for club football will kick off when FIFA stages the greatest, most inclusive and merit-based global club competition right here in the United States," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who made the announcement at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York while simultaneously announcing FIFA's new four-year partnership with Global Citizen to mobilize football fans globally to help end extreme poverty and provide access to education for millions of children.

"The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 12 fantastic stadiums where a new chapter in football's global history will be written by great players from the 32 best clubs in the world," Mr. Infantino continued. "This new FIFA competition is the only true example in worldwide club football of real solidarity and inclusivity, allowing the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America in an incredible new World Cup which will impact enormously the growth of club football and talent globally.

"This is about opportunity and hope for those who need it most, and also about prestige and true football for those who make our sport shine. My thanks go to all. We never discriminate; we include everyone. This is the true spirit of the brand new FIFA Club World Cup.

"It has been an honor to make this significant tournament announcement before an enormous, energetic crowd at the Global Citizen Festival here in New York. The fans of the 32 competing clubs will create a similar buzz at the FIFA Club World Cup next year when we take it to the world," the FIFA President concluded.

With the draw set for December, only two of the 32 teams remain to be confirmed: one from South America, the other representing the host country. Further information regarding the draw, which will see the 32 best clubs in the world divided into eight exciting groups of four, will be released in due course. The tournament match schedule will be published shortly after the draw.

Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets now to register for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ticket and hospitality information.

