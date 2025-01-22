Miami FC Signs Defender Jonathan Ricketts

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the acquisition of defender Jonathan Ricketts from Sacramento Republic FC.

Ricketts signed with Sacramento Republic FC ahead of the 2024 USL Championship Season. In 2024, Ricketts had 21 appearances, including three in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup. Ricketts tallied two goals for the West Coast team over the course of the season.

Prior to Sacramento, the defender played for Rio Grande Valley Toros FC from 2022-2023. During his 4,782 minutes playing for the Toros, Ricketts scored four goals and three assists in 62 appearances.

"I'm very excited to live in an amazing city and be a part of a club with a new vision and hunger to win, giving 100% for the fans of Miami FC!", said Ricketts on Miami's upcoming season.

The Chattanooga native also spent two seasons in USL League One playing for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. In the 2021 season, Ricketts had four goals and four assists, leading the team to playoffs.

The 27-year-old will be a key addition to Miami FC's backline, strengthening the team's defense as they head into the upcoming USL Championship season.

