Oakland Roots SC Unveil 2025 Theme Nights

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club today announced all game kickoff times and theme nights for select home games in the 2025 season. Join us at the historic Oakland Coliseum to celebrate a new season of Oakland Roots soccer with the entire family. As always kickoff times are subject to change.

As is tradition on Roots game days, fans can expect an exciting mix of live performances, entertainment, purpose-driven events and activations throughout the season. Game days are more than just a chance to watch professional soccer in the heart of The Town-they're a way to come together as a community to celebrate Oakland, our roots, and the rich diversity of our city.

From Oakland Pride Night to AAPI Night and Conoce Tus Raíces, to honoring educators and community heroes, there's something for everyone. Because Oakland Fútbol is for EVERYONE, and EVERYONE is welcome in Oakland.

Check out the theme nights schedule and times below for more information. All kickoff times are set for 7PM PT for most games with April 5th, April 19th and July 26th set for 1pm kickoffs. Get guaranteed access now before games sell-out by securing your 2025 Membership.

'Coliseum Home Opener' - Saturday, 3/22 vs. San Antonio FC

WE ARE BACK IN OAKLAND! Celebrate Oakland Roots SC's fifth season in the USL Championship and our historic first game at the Oakland Coliseum against San Antonio FC. Includes special in-game performances and more.

'Rooted & Rising: Women's Empowerment Night' - Saturday, 3/29 vs. Las Vegas FC

In honor of Women's History Month, Roots celebrates all women

'Youth Soccer' Day - Saturday, 4/5 vs. Rhode Island FC

One of two celebrations of youth soccer programs throughout the Bay Area. Young athletes will have the opportunity to play half-time soccer on the historic Coliseum field.

'Green and Gold' Day - Saturday, 4/19 vs. Orange County SC

A celebration of Earth Day. Let's work together to keep the East Bay clean.

Wear your favorite Oakland Green and Gold gear.

'AAPI Heritage' Night - Saturday, 5/3 vs. Sacramento Republic FC

AAPI Heritage Night is about paying tribute to our roots and heritage. Join us in celebrating our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the East Bay.

'Soul' Day - Saturday, 6/7 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Celebrate The Soul of The Town and everything it represents.

'African Roots' Night - Saturday, 6/28 vs. Monterey Bay FC

African Roots Night is about paying tribute to our roots and heritage. Join us for African music and festivities.

'Fourth of July' - Saturday, 7/5 vs. Detroit City FC

Did someone say fireworks? Come enjoy a spectacular post-game celebration under the stars.

'Super Hyphy' Night - Saturday, 7/12 vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Come get Super Duper Hyphy with us for a night of Bay Area vibes and energy.

'Show UP! Back to School' Night - Saturday, 8/30 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Oakland Roots will host a back-to-school celebration for local school districts, including OUSD and local colleges. Promotions will support our ongoing partnership with OUSD on the 'Show UP!' campaign that promotes attendance in schools.

'Pride' Night - Saturday, 9/6 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Honoring and celebrating Oakland's vibrant LGBTQ+ community with a night of love, inclusion, and pride.

'Conoce Tus Raíces' Night - Sunday, 9/20 vs. FC Tulsa

'Conoce Tus Raíces' is about paying tribute to our roots and heritage. Celebrate with música y cultura.

'Youth Soccer' Night - Saturday, 10/4 vs. Hartford FC

Second of two celebrations of youth soccer programs throughout the Bay Area. Young athletes will have the opportunity to play half-time soccer on the historic Coliseum field.

'Fam Appreciation' Night - Saturday, 10/25 vs. Lexington SC

We wouldn't be here without all the love and support. 'Fam Appreciation' Night celebrates the best supporters in the league-The Fam!

We are excited to host you back in Oakland this year, for another memorable season.

For questions and to reserve group or premium tickets, please contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or (510) 488-1144.

