Indy Eleven Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - The Boys in Blue announced their slate of five preseason matches in preparation for the 2025 USL Championship season, including two home games at Grand Park that are open to Indy Eleven Season Ticket Holders, Mini Plan, and Kids Club members.

The Boys in Blue open exhibition play at Columbus Crew II of MLS Next Pro on Fri. Jan. 31.

The first chance for Season Ticketholders to see the 2025 squad is the preseason home opener on Wed. Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. vs. USLC Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield.

After a road match at Chicago Fire II from MLS Next Pro on Sat. Feb. 15, the Boys in Blue return for their second home match against USL League One member Forward Madison FC on Fri. Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. at Grand Park. Those two teams also will meet in the first USL Jägermeister Cup match on April 26 in Madison.

Admission and parking for Indy Eleven Season Ticket Holders is free for the Feb. 12 and Feb. 21 home matches at Grand Park.

The Boys in Blue finish the preseason with an exhibition match vs. MLS Next Pro opponent FC Cincinnati II on Sun. Mar. 2. This match is closed to the public.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy opens the regular season on a two-match road swing beginning at Miami FC on March 15 before returning home to host 2024 USL Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on March 29 at Carroll Stadium.

Indy Eleven tickets for the 2025 season are on sale! Experience all the excitement and exclusive benefits with Season Tickets starting at only $12 per game, or check out the new 8-Ticket Flex Mini-Plan - you can redeem tickets in any combination across all matches, plus receive complimentary tickets for Opening Day. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven 2025 Preseason Schedule

Fri. Jan. 31 at Columbus Crew II (closed to public)

Wed. Feb. 12 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 1 pm

Sat. Feb. 15 at Chicago Fire II (closed to public)

Fri. Feb. 21 Forward Madison FC, 11 am

Sun. Mar. 2 FC Cincinnati II (closed to public)

