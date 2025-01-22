Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots SC have officially begun preseason preparations for the 2025 USL Championship season. The team will face opponents from various leagues and levels as they gear up for the USL Championship opener on March 8, away against Orange County SC. The preseason schedule features matches against professional teams from the United States and Mexico, as well as some of the top amateur sides from Northern California.
"A well set up preseason and a well thought out ramp up to the season is essential to get guys ready for the league season ahead," said Roots Head Coach, Gavin Glinton. "The progression of how we ramp up fitness, cohesiveness and implement our style of play is key to a successful start to the season."
Oakland Roots SC will kick off their preseason games on February 1 by hosting NPSL Champions El Farolito SC, a now-regular preseason opponent and two-time U.S. Open Cup opponent. This will be followed by a game against League for Clubs team Napa Valley 1839 FC. The preseason continues on February 15 with a matchup against USL Championship rivals Sacramento Republic FC before the team heads to Mexico for two games, taking on Tapatío and Chivas U23 in Guadalajara on February 18 and 23, respectively. Upon returning to Oakland, the team will face two top college sides, UC Berkeley and the University of San Francisco, back-to-back on March 1.
Preseason Schedule:
- 2/1: vs. El Farolito SC
- 2/8: vs. Napa Valley 1839 FC
- 2/15: vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- 2/18: vs. Tapatío (Guadalajara)
- 2/23: vs. Chivas U-23 (Guadalajara)
- 3/1: vs. University of California Berkeley
- 3/1: vs. University of San Francisco
For questions and to reserve group or premium tickets, please contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or (510) 488-1144.
