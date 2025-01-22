El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Frank Lopez from Miami FC for 2025

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced that it has acquired forward Frank Lopez via transfer from Miami FC. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"I'm excited about this new challenge and it is a privilege for me to be part of this great organization that I have always wanted to be a part of," Lopez said. "I hope with my contributions to achieve the long-awaited goal of becoming league champions."

A USL Championship veteran, Lopez arrives having contested 9,400 minutes across 165 league matches and combining for 50 goals and 15 assists between Miami FC (2024), Rio Grande Valley FC (2021-23), OKC Energy FC (2020-21), Sacramento Republic FC (2020), San Antonio FC (2019) and LA Galaxy II (2018-19). Last season, the Cuban native led Miami's offensive front, leading the club in goals (7) and assists (3) while registering 39 shots and 25 chances created.

On the international stage, Lopez has represented Cuba at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 youth level and scored twice during the 2015 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

"We're excited to add Frank to the group for 2025," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "He's a proven goal scorer in this league and we believe he has the abilities to be a top striker in the league this year."

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (2): Jahmali Waite, Sebastian Mora-Mora

Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (4): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (6): Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter, Frank Lopez, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.