Republic Fan Fest Returns on February 22 with New 3K Fun Run, Friendly Match, and Meet the Team Event

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, Republic FC will host Fan Fest on February 22 at Heart Health Park. In addition to a preseason match, fans can join the club for its inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk at 11:30 a.m., as well as Meet the Team following the game. Family-friendly activities will take center stage throughout the day, including player autographs, soccer darts, and more. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest for additional details about match tickets, Fun Run & Walk Registration, and Meet the Team.

The day begins with the Inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk, presented by UC Davis Health. Last season, the club and its founding partner launched a new initiative to help inspire kids to be active for 45 minutes each day. During the week, the club visited select schools throughout the region to take over PE classes, and during matches, kids were invited to the Strive for 45 Run across the pitch at halftime. Since kicking off in March last year, the program has served nearly 400 students in local schools, while also providing an opportunity for thousands of kids to get their heart rate up with the halftime Strive for 45 Kids Run at Republic FC home matches.

The 3K Fun Run & Walk is open to people of all ages and fitness levels and will begin at Noon. Participants will start and finish on the field, while running through Cal Expo and seeing some of the unique monuments - including the California Letters from Disneyland, the September 11 Memorial Plaza, and the on-campus working farm. Registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest and for just $17.50 also includes entry to the match-with the option to purchase seat upgrades-and access to the Meet the Team event as well.

At 2:00 p.m., the Indomitable Club will kick off its only open preseason contest in Sacramento against MLS Next Pro side Ventura County FC. Season ticket member benefits include tickets to the match and Meet the Team. Fans can purchase tickets for only the game at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets with seats starting as low as $19, inclusive of tax and fees. All attendees will receive a commemorative 2025 player poster. Members will also have the opportunity to add-on Fun Run registration for $10 via their SeatGeek account.

After the final whistle, fans will have the opportunity to meet the 2025 squad at Fan Fest. Supporters will be able to meet and interact with players face-to-face, hear from new Head Coach Neill Collins, purchase some new merchandise (including the 2025 kits), and more. Season ticket holders will have a chance to pick up their 2025 member gift featuring an exclusive scarf, as well as take advantage of their discount at the Pro Shop.

The Indomitable Club has a full slate of preseason competition scheduled ahead of the March 8 Home Opener. The squad will participate in closed-door scrimmages against MLS debutant San Diego FC (Feb. 1), USL Championship sides Orange County SC (Feb. 5) and Oakland Roots SC (Feb. 15). In addition to the February 22 match against Ventura County FC, MLS Next Pro side The Town FC will visit on Feb. 12 for a closed-door match. To close out the preseason calendar, Republic FC will take a road trip to Seaside to face off with Monterey Bay FC in an open-to-the-public match at Cardinale Stadium on March 1.

Republic FC's 2025 regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 when the club hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United at Heart Health Park. Fans can secure their spot for all the action this year - including February 22 festivities - by becoming an Indomitable Member today. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

