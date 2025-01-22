Loudoun United Football Club Announces 2025 Open Tryout Dates

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club has announced the 2025 Open Tryout dates for the upcoming USL Championship season. The tryouts will take place on Thursday, February 20th, and Friday, February 21st from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Segra Field.

The tryout fee will be $125 and will allow players to attend both sessions from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on the 20th and 21st of February.

Players can sign up here - please fill out the necessary form and payment steps.

Loudoun United Football Club (LUFC) is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Loudoun County, Virginia. The club plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world.

Loudoun United Football Club has a history of success with the club's open tryouts. Most recently, Daniel Chica who signed for the Club in the 2023 season as well as several members of past season's rosters - including Nicky Downs, Jermaine Fordah, and Wahab Ackwei - were discovered through the tryouts. Since the club's inception, many players have made their professional debut with LUFC before progressing to the highest level, including Matai Akinmboni, Kristian Fletcher, Jacob Greene, Jeremy Garay, Sami Guediri, Jackson Hopkins, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Kevin Paredes, Moses Nyeman, Griffin Yow and Luis Zamudio.

Tryout Dates

Session 1: February 20th

Location: Segra Field

Address: 42095 Loudoun United Drive, Leesburg, VA 20175

