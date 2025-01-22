San Antonio FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will play six preseason matches in preparation for the start of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, the club announced today.

SAFC will host Copa Tejas rival El Paso Locomotive on Saturday, Feb. 22, which will be open to season ticket members. Season ticket members will receive tickets to the match at no additional cost, as well as an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional tickets for the match. Fans can secure their seats by purchasing season tickets at SanAntonioFC.com or by calling or texting 210-444-5657. All other home matches will be closed to the public.

San Antonio FC opens its preseason with a friendly at Houston Dynamo Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by a pair of contests against University of the Incarnate Word and Southern Methodist University, respectively. The team will then travel to take on USL League Two side Corpus Christi FC Saturday, Feb. 15. The team closes its preseason slate against Houston Dynamo 2 at Toyota Field.

San Antonio FC then opens the 2025 USL Championship regular season against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

San Antonio FC Preseason Schedule:

Month Date Opponent

Jan. 25 at Houston Dynamo

Feb. 1 vs. UIW

8 vs. SMU

15 at Corpus Christi FC (7 p.m.)

22 vs. El Paso (12:30 p.m.)

March 1 vs. Houston Dynamo 2

**Open to STMs**

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.