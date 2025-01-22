Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 Technical Staff

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC Head Coach Gavin Glinton and Technical Director Jordan Ferrell announce the first team technical staff ahead of the historic 2025 season at the Oakland Coliseum.

Returning to the staff in 2025 are Head of Performance Marques Cardiel, Mental Performance Consultant Lisa Bonta Sumii, and Assistant Athletic Trainer Amy Yoerg.

Joining the first team staff for 2025 are Gavin Glinton's First Team Assistant Coach Jesse Cormier, along with Sergio Alejandro Valle, the Project 51O and Oakland Soul Goalkeeping Coach, who has been promoted to Oakland Roots staff as Goalkeeping Coach.

Former Oakland Roots Athletic Trainer Quentin Higgins, who served with the club from 2019 to 2020, returns for a second stint. Meanwhile, former captain Nana Attakora enters his fifth season with Oakland Roots SC as the Director of Player Personnel. Valentin Saldaña and Robert Glasser also return to lead soccer and facility operations.

"I'm excited to hit the ground running in 2025 with a group of people I respect and trust greatly. These are people I've known for years having played for or alongside them. They have fantastic and varied experiences at the highest levels of the game." said Oakland Roots SC Head Coach, Gavin Glinton. "I also must say thank you and wish the very best to all of my staff who helped me and worked by my side in 2024. Peter, Jojo, Codi and Zak were instrumental in our return to the playoffs last year, and I'm excited to see what comes next for each of them."

