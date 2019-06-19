Mets Sweep Flying Tigers with 5-1 Victory

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie completed a three-game sweep of the Lakeland Flying Tigers by winning the series finale 5-1 on Wednesday at First Data Field.

Mets starter Tony Dibrell was stellar on the mound. Fighting through the rain early, Dibrell went on to pitch 6.2 innings. He departed with a shutout but was charged one run on just four singles. He walked two and struck out five to pick us his fifth win of the season.

Matt Winaker gave the Mets an early lead with a two-run home run in the second inning. It was his first homer of the season.

Jacob Zanon added a sac fly and the fifth and Edgardo Fermin scored on a wild pitch later in the fifth to put the Mets up 4-0.

The Flying Tigers got on board in the seventh when Chad Sedio hit a two-out RBI single off of reliever Darwin Ramos that brought home Dylan Rosa. Rosa had previously singled against Dibrell.

Jeremy Vasquez crushed a RBI double in the eighth for an insurance run that put the Mets back up by four, 5-1.

Ramos finished out the game with 2.1 scoreless innings in a non-save situation.

Vasquez and Cody Bohanek each went 2 for 4.

Fermin extended his hitting streak to three games with a 1 for 3 night.

Blake Tiberi and Manny Rodriguez also had hits for the Mets.

The Mets are 3-0 in the second half and in first place in the FSL South. They have won four straight games and jumped back over .500 with a 35-34 overall record.

The Mets start a four-game series at the Florida Fire Frogs on Thursday. First pitch at Osceola County Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

