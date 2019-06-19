Taps & Tacos Thursday, June 20th

Taps & Tacos by Tijuana Flats Thursday returns on June 20th to Spectrum Field with 6 p.m. gates for the 7 p.m. game vs the Daytona Tortugas.

Enjoy $3.50 24oz craft drafts in the beer garden with giant Connect-4 and Jenga. Don't miss the nachos and tacos from the T-Flats food cart! All other beverages in the ballpark are half-price on Thursday nights, including soda and bottled water.

All 24oz Craft Drafts $3.50 on Thursdays!

Featured Breweries and Taps on June 20th:

Hidden Springs Ale Works

ZFG American Pale Ale ABV: 5.5%

Bear Laser American IPA ABV: 6.7%

Orange Crush American Pale Wheat Ale ABV: 5.4%

Silverking Brewing Co.

Strike Blonde Ale ABV: 5%

Bonefish Amber Ale ABV: 5.9%

Tampa Bay Brewing Co.

Reef Donkey American Pale Ale ABV: 5.5%

Old Elephant Foot IPA ABV: 7.0%

Double Coast Lager ABV: 4.1%

Hop Silo 6 (NE IPA collaboration with Hidden Springs) ABV: 7%

