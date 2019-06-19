Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights

KISSIMMEE, FL: Your Florida Fire Frogs return home from Daytona Beach for the first home stand of the second half. The St. Lucie Mets (Advanced-A Mets) come to Osceola County Stadium for a four-game series over the weekend. Get ready to get #FiredUp!

Thursday, June 20th vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Special Thirsty Thursday start time!

BOGO slushies and canned beer

Friday, June 21st vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

$2 TICKETS!!! Admission to the game is just $2.

Gnome Giveaway: The first 100 fans receive a Fire Frogs gnome to celebrate International Gnome Day

Coqui night! The players will wear their specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Saturday, June 22nd vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 4:30 p.m.)

Abbey Road Tribute Night

Central Florida's best Beatles tribute band, Liverpool Live!, performs pregame and postgame. The pregame performance begins at 5:00 p.m.

Specialty Jersey Auction! The Abbey Road Tribute jerseys that the players will wear can be yours with the right bid

Bark in the Park!

Fans who bring their best friend to the park receive a dog bowl; while supplies last

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Sunday, June 23rd vs. St. Lucie Mets: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

