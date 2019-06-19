Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights
June 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release
KISSIMMEE, FL: Your Florida Fire Frogs return home from Daytona Beach for the first home stand of the second half. The St. Lucie Mets (Advanced-A Mets) come to Osceola County Stadium for a four-game series over the weekend. Get ready to get #FiredUp!
Thursday, June 20th vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)
Special Thirsty Thursday start time!
BOGO slushies and canned beer
Friday, June 21st vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)
$2 TICKETS!!! Admission to the game is just $2.
Gnome Giveaway: The first 100 fans receive a Fire Frogs gnome to celebrate International Gnome Day
Coqui night! The players will wear their specialty jerseys
Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10
Wawa coupons given out at the gate
Saturday, June 22nd vs. St. Lucie Mets: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 4:30 p.m.)
Abbey Road Tribute Night
Central Florida's best Beatles tribute band, Liverpool Live!, performs pregame and postgame. The pregame performance begins at 5:00 p.m.
Specialty Jersey Auction! The Abbey Road Tribute jerseys that the players will wear can be yours with the right bid
Bark in the Park!
Fans who bring their best friend to the park receive a dog bowl; while supplies last
Wawa coupons given out at the gate
Sunday, June 23rd vs. St. Lucie Mets: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)
Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita
Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15
Get your tickets now by visiting: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2019
- Ryan Flirts with No-No in One-Hit Shutout of Miracle - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights - Florida Fire Frogs
- Mets Sweep Flying Tigers with 5-1 Victory - St. Lucie Mets
- Miracle And Stone Crabs Split Twin Bill - Fort Myers Miracle
- Taps & Tacos Thursday, June 20th - Clearwater Threshers
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, June 19 at Fort Myers - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Fort Myers Miracle to Celebrate Independence Day with Largest Fireworks Show of the Season - Fort Myers Miracle
- Daytona Downs Florida in Finale, 5-4 - Daytona Tortugas
- Two-Out Tallies Take Tortugas Past Fire Frogs, 5-4 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Dunedin Splits Two with Tampa - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.