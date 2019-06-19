Fort Myers Miracle to Celebrate Independence Day with Largest Fireworks Show of the Season

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle will host an Independence Day fireworks show that's twice as long as the postgame shows that have been dazzling fans on Friday nights all season.

This year's July 4th show will feature nearly four times as many pyrotechnics as the Miracle's other shows this season.

"We plan to light up the sky on Independence Day," said Chris Peters, president and general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle. "Hammond Stadium has become THE place to celebrate July 4th with family and friends, and this year's fireworks show will be bigger and better than ever."

Zambelli Fireworks, a Pennsylvania-based company that produces more than 1,600 shows annually, will launch fireworks from behind the right field fence shortly after the final out in the ninth inning.

What sets the Miracle's July 4th celebration apart from other fireworks shows in town, Peters said, is that fans have access to ample parking, a variety of culinary and beverage options, and a comfortable seat to watch future big-leaguers shine before the fireworks show begins. Players will be wearing custom patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned after the game.

This season, the Miracle are hosting 13 postgame fireworks shows, including back-to-back nights on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5. The Independence Day game kicks off an eight game homestand that includes the following promotions:

Thursday, July 4 (7 p.m. vs. Palm Beach Cardinals)

Independence Day Fireworks (one of Southwest Florida's top fireworks shows, presented by Dairy Queen)

Patriotic Jersey Auction (custom Miracle jerseys will be auctioned for charity, presented by American Legion Post 38)

Friday, July 5 (7 p.m. vs. Palm Beach Cardinals)

Throwback Night (players will wear custom Key West Conchs uniforms, which will be auctioned for charity; enjoy $2 draft beers and hot dogs)

Parrothead Night (wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and enjoy margarita specials at the bar)

Postgame Fireworks Show (launches after the final out from right field)

Saturday, July 6 (6 p.m. vs. Palm Beach Cardinals)

Bark in the Park (dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions)

Fortnite Night (A celebration of all things Fortnite includes concession specials, on-field themed games and a chance for one lucky fan to challenge a Miracle player in Fortnite)

Duffel Bag Giveaway (first 500 fans receive a Miracle Duffel Bag, presented by Coors Light)

Sunday, July 7 (1 p.m. vs. Palm Beach Cardinals)

DQ Family Sunday (free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants)

Willy Wonka Day (one lucky fan will receive the prized golden ticket)

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases (fans can play catch on the field from noon to 12:30 p.m.; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game)

Monday, July 8 (7 p.m. vs. Daytona Tortugas)

Dollar Dog Mondays (Hammond Stadium's famous hot dogs cost just $1)

Tuesday, July 9 (7 p.m. vs. Daytona Tortugas)

Two for Tuesdays (2-for-1 specials on tacos, fountain drinks and draft beer, courtesy of Coors Light and 96K-rock)

Wednesday, July 10 (12 p.m. vs. Daytona Tortugas)

Big Splash (children who attend participating summer camp programs can cool off at a special pregame, pop-up water park from 10 a.m. to noon)

Thursday, July 11 (7 p.m. vs. Daytona Tortugas)

Thirsty Thursday ($1 and $2 beer specials courtesy of Budweiser and Cat Country 107.1)

College Night ($5 tickets for students with valid ID)

University of Florida Night (Gators fans in school colors can receive $5 tickets at the Miracle box office)

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day; fireworks games cost an extra $1.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

