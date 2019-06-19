Two-Out Tallies Take Tortugas Past Fire Frogs, 5-4

June 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL: The Daytona Tortugas scored three runs with two outs in innings and used a three-run fifth to hold off the Florida Fire Frogs, 5-4, and ensure a series victory at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday.

The Tortugas grabbed two early two-out runs against LHP Philip Pfeifer. Mark Kolozsvary swatted a solo blast to left in the second. Alejo Lopez added an RBI knock in the third, scoring Andy Sugilio, to bump the Daytona lead to 2-0.

Pfeifer (1-4) yielded eight hits and five earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings of work while being saddled with the loss.

Florida was resilient all day long, turning to Trey Harris for some instantaneous offense. After a Riley Delgado single, he slammed a 421-foot blast to center off RHP Mac Sceroler in the fourth to even the game at 2. That was the second Advanced-A homer for Harris and was part of a 3-RBI day. He went 2-5 to pick up his seventh multi-hit effort in 12 games.

Sceroler didn't factor in the decision, surrendering two runs and three hits with five punchouts over four stanzas.

A three-run fifth ultimately was just a little too much for the Fire Frogs to overcome. After a leadoff walk to Lorenzo Cedrola, Andy Sugilio swatted an RBI double off Pfeifer to grant Daytona a lead. Jose Garcia added a sacrifice fly. Stuart Fairchild's RBI single with two-down in the frame was the game-winner, plating Jonathan India and moving the Daytona lead to 5-2.

Florida didn't go away quietly, putting up two runs in the seventh against RHP Julio Pinto. Singles for Brett Langhorne and Jordan Rodgers ignited a rally. Delgado's RBI groundout brought Langhorne across. Harris smoked a double into the left-field corner that scored Rodgers; 5-4 Tortugas.

Delgado notched his team-leading 23rd multiple-knock contest, going 2-5 with an RBI. Langhorne was 1-2 and reached three times. Drew Lugbauer racked up two more hits and went 6-12 in the series at the Jack.

The Fire Frogs bullpen was electric, blanking Daytona over three innings. RHP Daysbel Hernandez fanned two in the sixth. RHP Bradley Roney moved his scoreless innings streak to 14 and 1/3's frames while throwing the seventh. RHP Sean McLaughlin worked around two hits in the eighth.

Diomar Lopez (2-0) faced one over the minimum while grabbing the win in relief of Sceroler. Pinto yielded three hits and two runs in two innings. LHP Andy Cox earned his second save of the series and fifth of the season, shutting down a Fire Frogs rally in the ninth.

Sugilio, Fairchild, and Kolozsvary all had two hits each for the Tortugas.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs will play their first home series of the second half against the St. Lucie Mets beginning on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at Osceola County Stadium. Fans can buy a slush or canned beer and get an additional one for free. Starters for both teams are yet to be determined.

As part of the home stand, the Fire Frogs have a gnome giveaway scheduled on $2 ticket Friday evening. Abbey Road Tribute night occurs on Saturday with Beatles cover band Liverpool Live performing pregame and postgame. Get all the info and purchase tickets here: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.