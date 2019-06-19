Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, June 19 at Fort Myers

After an impressive 2-0 win to star the second half, the Stone Crabs begin a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

LHP Michael Plassmeyer and RHP Joe Ryan are scheduled to pitch for Charlotte, against RHP Edwar Colina and RHP Melvi Acosta of the Miracle.

Coverage of the doubleheader starts at 4:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes are attached.

STONE CRAB SHUT OUT MIRACLE 2-0

The Stone Crabs' pitching staff started the second half with a statement performance Tuesday, striking out 10 Fort Myers hitters in a three-hit shutout. Tommy Romero went a season-high 6.1 innings before Chandler Raiden struck out a career-high four. The victory brought Charlotte to their high-water mark for the year at five games above .500.

ALL-STARS WEEKEND

The Stone Crabs earned four All-Star selections in 2019, three of which played in the game in Jupiter on Saturday:

Jim Haley: 0-1, K (starting 3B)

Taylor Walls: 1-2, K (starting 2B)

Mikey York: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K (15 pitches)

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 14-Nov 3.1 2 0.232 0.623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 0.257 0.727

June 5-Aug 4.8 2.5 0.275 0.719

June Leaders:

Carl Chester: .390 AVG, 5 BB, 7 RBI in 11 G

R. Hernandez: 6 XBH, 1.001 OPS in 11 G

CLUTCH IS KEY

The Stone Crabs' success in 2019 has been strongly tied to their ability to hit in the clutch. "We have to find ways to get guys in from third base with less than two outs," manager Jeff Smith said when discussing keys to the second half.

w/RISP AVG SLG W-L

First 19 Games 0.193 0.255 13-Jun

Since 0.273 0.454 30-18

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley has been one of the best hitters in the Florida State League since May 11. In his last 30 games, the Penn State product is batting .342 with 14 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 32 RBI.

In that span, he has seven more RBI than anyone else in the league, while leading the circut in slugging (.577) and OPS (.968). He is second in batting average and total bases (64) and fourth in extra-base hits (14). He has played four different positions and occupied all nine spots in the batting order this year.

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez was named the FSL Player of the Week Monday. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 0.188 2 9 0.459

Last 31 0.339 15 20 0.909

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole four more bases in the first half finale against Bradenton. They've held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 87 120 72.50%

Opponent 37 51 72.50%

CLAW POINTS

Wednesday's starter Joe Ryan leads the Tampa Bay organization in strikeouts (89)...The Stone Crabs won 40 games in the second half for the first time ever in 2018...The 2019 team must go 40-33 to finish with the 2nd best record in franchise history.

