Miracle And Stone Crabs Split Twin Bill

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle and Charlotte Stone Crabs split a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The Miracle won game one, 4-3, before dropping the nightcap, 5-0.

Charlotte right-hander Joe Ryan carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in the nightcap before Trevor Larnach doubled with two outs to break it up. Ryan (4-2) struck out nine.

The Stone Crabs carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh before breaking the game open on a Jim Haley two-run single.

Melvi Acosta (4-2) suffered the loss after yielding two runs in five innings.

In game one, Royce Lewis belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh, his second home run of the game, to propel the Miracle to their first win of the second half. Ryan Jeffers also went deep for Fort Myers.

The Miracle open a four-game series on Thursday night in Jupiter against the Hammerheads, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

