Messi Scores Twice in Return: Twellman's Takes

June 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Taylor Twellman reacts to the action from MLS Matchday 18. Messi returns for Inter Miami and scores twice, but it wasn't enough to get them the 3 points they needed. Can Miami still win the Supporter's Shield? New York City FC is running up the table, winners of 5 straight, a franchise record. Real Salt Lake and Chicho Arango continue to impress week in and week out, as Pablo Mastroeni's squad looks poised to win trophies this season.

