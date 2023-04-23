Memphis Win Streak Snapped by Indianapolis in Finale
April 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds had the longest win streak of the Minor League Baseball season snapped at 12 games with a 6-4 loss to the Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Right fielder Juan Yepez had a tremendous day in Sunday's loss. Yepez went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, including his first Triple-A home run this season. He also recorded his first outfield assist, throwing out a runner at the plate to end the top of the sixth inning.
Down four runs in the ninth, Memphis pushed across two runs on RBI base hits from centerfielder Oscar Mercado and third baseman Errol Robinson. Despite the effort, Memphis could not tie the game after bringing the tying run to the plate in the inning.
Matthew Liberatore (3-1) made his fifth start of the season, tossing 5.0 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, walked one and struck out six. MLB rehabber Wilking Rodriguez tossed a scoreless sixth inning in relief.
The Redbirds (15-6) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand.
