Early Offense Not Enough as Stripers See Win Streak Snapped in Omaha

PAPILLION, NE - The Gwinnett bats started strong with three runs on four hits in the first inning, but the 3-0 lead wasn't enough as the Stripers (7-13) fell 5-3 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-11) on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. Gwinnett had its five-game winning streak snapped, but went 5-1 on its first-ever trip to Nebraska.

Decisive Plays: Forrest Wall led off the game with a double and scored on a one-out single by Nick Solak for a 1-0 Stripers' lead. Following a single by Braden Shewmake, Yolmer Sanchez made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly scoring Solak. Hoy Park capped the first-inning scoring with an RBI double for a 3-0 advantage. Omaha responded with RBI hits by Angelo Castellano, Maikel Garcia, and Tyler Gentry to tie the game at 3-3 through three innings. In the fourth, Castellano lined a single off Nolan Kingham (L, 0-3) scoring Tucker Bradley for a 4-3 Storm Chasers lead. Jackson Reetz added insurance with an RBI double in the eighth.

Key Contributors: Solak (2-for-5, RBI) and Shewmake (2-for-4, run, 2 stolen bases) each had multi-hit games, while Wall (1-for-5, double, run) and Park (1-for-3, double, RBI) had Gwinnett's only extra-base hits. Castellano finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Omaha. Storm Chasers starter Mike Mayers (W, 1-1) yielded three runs over 5.0 innings for the win. Four Omaha relievers including Nick Wittgren (S, 2) combined on 4.0 scoreless, four-hit innings.

Noteworthy: Wall's double extended his on-base streak to 13 games, the longest streak on the club this year. It was his third game of the series leading off with an extra-base hit (triple on Tuesday, homer on Wednesday). Shewmake is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, two homers, eight runs scored, three RBIs, five steals, and a 1.427 OPS on a five-game hitting streak. Gwinnett starter Nick Margevicius made his Braves organization debut, working 3.0 innings (8 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) in a no-decision.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 25): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Michael Soroka (0-0, 1.32 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Casey Lawrence (0-3, 4.26 ERA) for the Bisons. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. The Stripers will welcome area students for the season's second Education Day matinee.

