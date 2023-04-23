Early Offense Not Enough as Stripers See Win Streak Snapped in Omaha
April 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Gwinnett bats started strong with three runs on four hits in the first inning, but the 3-0 lead wasn't enough as the Stripers (7-13) fell 5-3 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-11) on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. Gwinnett had its five-game winning streak snapped, but went 5-1 on its first-ever trip to Nebraska.
Decisive Plays: Forrest Wall led off the game with a double and scored on a one-out single by Nick Solak for a 1-0 Stripers' lead. Following a single by Braden Shewmake, Yolmer Sanchez made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly scoring Solak. Hoy Park capped the first-inning scoring with an RBI double for a 3-0 advantage. Omaha responded with RBI hits by Angelo Castellano, Maikel Garcia, and Tyler Gentry to tie the game at 3-3 through three innings. In the fourth, Castellano lined a single off Nolan Kingham (L, 0-3) scoring Tucker Bradley for a 4-3 Storm Chasers lead. Jackson Reetz added insurance with an RBI double in the eighth.
Key Contributors: Solak (2-for-5, RBI) and Shewmake (2-for-4, run, 2 stolen bases) each had multi-hit games, while Wall (1-for-5, double, run) and Park (1-for-3, double, RBI) had Gwinnett's only extra-base hits. Castellano finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Omaha. Storm Chasers starter Mike Mayers (W, 1-1) yielded three runs over 5.0 innings for the win. Four Omaha relievers including Nick Wittgren (S, 2) combined on 4.0 scoreless, four-hit innings.
Noteworthy: Wall's double extended his on-base streak to 13 games, the longest streak on the club this year. It was his third game of the series leading off with an extra-base hit (triple on Tuesday, homer on Wednesday). Shewmake is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, two homers, eight runs scored, three RBIs, five steals, and a 1.427 OPS on a five-game hitting streak. Gwinnett starter Nick Margevicius made his Braves organization debut, working 3.0 innings (8 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) in a no-decision.
Next Game (Tuesday, April 25): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Michael Soroka (0-0, 1.32 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Casey Lawrence (0-3, 4.26 ERA) for the Bisons. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. The Stripers will welcome area students for the season's second Education Day matinee.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 23, 2023
- Late Push Comes up Short for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Win First Home Series of Season - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Win Streak Snapped by Indianapolis in Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Kirilloff's Two Home Runs, Dobnak's Stellar Start Lead Saints to Fourth Straight Win, 8-5 over RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Miscues Cost Sounds in Series Finale at Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Early Offense Not Enough as Stripers See Win Streak Snapped in Omaha - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Drops Series Finale to Durham, 7-6, in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Buffalo Tops Iowa in Series Finale at Sahlen Field - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Can't Complete Late Rally, Fall 6-5 to Charlotte in Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Wings Fall to Norfolk Sunday, 17-7 - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Drops Syracuse 7-6 in Ten Innings - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Offense Erupts for 11-6 Win over Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- Tides Score 17 Runs in First Four Innings to Put Red Wings Away Early - Norfolk Tides
- Kreidler Launches Homer in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Beat the Bats 6-5 on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Cardinals Promote Right-Handed Pitcher Michael McGreevy to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 23, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (7-13) at Memphis Redbirds (15-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 23 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Early Offense Not Enough as Stripers See Win Streak Snapped in Omaha
- Dodd, Hudson Propel Stripers Past Omaha, 5-2
- Stripers Claim First Series Win with 7-3 Victory at Omaha
- Stripers Claim First Series Win with 7-3 Victory at Omaha
- Stripers' Bats Break Out For Third Straight Win In Omaha