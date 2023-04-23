Jumbo Shrimp Win First Home Series of Season

Jacksonville, Fla. - Behind a strong pitching performance from Chi Chi González, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp edged the Nashville Sounds 3-2 on Sunday to secure the series in front of 6,020 fans from 121 Financial Ballpark.

After giving up the lead for a 2-2 score, the Jumbo Shrimp (10-9) struck back in the home half of the eighth to regain the lead. Peyton Burdick and Jerar Encarnacion both singled and a double steal put the go-ahead run on third. Jordan Groshans lofted a sacrifice fly against Nashville (10-10) reliever Cam Robinson (0-1) to put Jacksonville ahead 3-2.

Nursing a one-run game in the final frame, Jacksonville turned to reliever Anthony Maldanado. Nashville got their leadoff man aboard, courtesy of a Payton Henry single, before Eddy Alvarez pinch ran for him on first. With the game-tying run on first, Maldanado buckled down to strike out the next two batters he faced before inducing a fly out to pick up his first save of the season and give Jacksonville the 3-2 victory.

Jacksonville starter González (2-1) was fantastic, yielding just one run on five hits in 6.0 innings. However, he yielded a solo shot to Cam Devanney (1) in the fifth inning to give Nashville a one-run advantage.

In the sixth inning, Jacksonville scratched a pair of runs across the plate to take the lead. An Xavier Edwards single, an error and a one-out walk juiced the bases for Groshans, who earned a walk to plate the Jumbo Shrimp's first run of the contest. Jacob Amaya then hit a sacrifice fly to left to tally another run.

Reliever Johan Quezada (1-0) entered the game in the eighth. Quezada found himself in a jam after surrendering a duo of walks and an infield single to load the bases. However, after allowing a sacrifice fly to Skye Bolt to tie the game, Quezada was able to record two strikeouts to limit the damage and keep the game knotted at two.

Jacksonville will host Lehigh Valley to begin their six-game series with the Ironpigs on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m from 121 Financial Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp will start LHP Sean Nolin (0-0, 6.75) and the Ironpigs will counter with RHP Noah Skirrow (1-0, 2.77). Coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MiLB t.v, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

