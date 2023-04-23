Late Push Comes up Short for RailRiders
April 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders worked a rally in the ninth, but just fell short in an 8-5 loss at St. Paul. The team launched two homers in the top of the ninth to plate four runs in an effort to mount a comeback. Randy Vasquez had the team's first quality start of the season.
St. Paul got off to a hot beginning in the first inning when Major League rehabber Alex Kirilloff smashed a long-ball to take a 2-0 lead.
The Saints added one more in the fourth with an RBI single from Elliot Soto to plate Ryan LaMarre.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got one back in the bottom half as Jake Bauers led off with a solo shot making it 3-1.
In the seventh, Soto tripled to reach and Eduard Julien walked to put two on. Again, Kirilloff sent one out of the park to total his fifth RBI.
The Saints got two more in the eight on two hits, an error, and a sacrifice pop up giving them an 8-1 advantage.
The RailRiders put up a fight in the ninth. Andres Chaparro led off with a walk and Bauers smoked another one out to center field for his second homer of the contest. This was his eighth of the season to lead SWB and tie for first in the International League. After Jesus Bastidas reached on a fielder's choice, Michael Hermosillo sent a ball deep down the left field line and out of the ballpark. The RailRiders were down 8-5 and despite an Estevan Florial triple, they could not complete the comeback.
Randy Vasquez (L, 0-3) pitched the first quality start of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty tossed six innings of work allowing just three runs on four hits. He walked five and struck out six. Barrett Loseke gave up three runs in his inning of work, his first runs allowed of the season. Michael Gomez pitched the eighth with two runs crossing, one earned.
Randy Dobnak got the start throwing four innings of no-run ball. Josh Winder (W, 1-0) pitched three of his own giving up just the home run to Bauers. Jorge Alcala tossed a clean frame. Tyler Megill took the ninth, but could only record two outs in between the two homers. Brock Stewart came on to get the last out.
The team travels to Worcester to begin a six-game set against the Triple-A Red Sox. The series begins on Tuesday at 6:45 PM with RHP Ryan Weber on the bump.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 8-13
