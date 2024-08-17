Memphis 901 FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Bruno Lapa and Samuel Careaga scored either side of halftime to lead Memphis 901 FC to a 2-0 victory against FC Tulsa at AutoZone Park to move into the top three in the Western Conference.
